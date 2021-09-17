The demands Christopher Nolan laid down before shooting his next film







Unwilling to lie still after the poor execution of his last project Tenet, Christopher Nolan is already looking to bounce back with a brand new film. According to multiple reports, Nolan has started planning yet another period piece set during World War II which will focus on the figure of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his contributions towards the creation of the atom bomb.

For this new film, Nolan has reportedly left the longtime partnership with Warner Bros and opted for Universal instead. This split is the result of the deviation undertaken by the studio in order to adapt to the changing consumer habits after the pandemic. Nolan completely disagreed with their decision to stream his film on HBO Max in a simultaneous release.

“There’s such controversy around it because they didn’t tell anyone,” Nolan said. “In 2021, they’ve got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they’ve got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences.”

As such, Nolan is more careful this time around and has laid down strict demands for the fulfilment of the project. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Nolan “asked for total creative control, 20 per cent of first-dollar gross, and a blackout period from the studio wherein the company would not release another movie three weeks before or three weeks after his release.”

Universal handled the stiff competition from Apple and Paramount by eventually securing the deal and even agreeing to a 100-day theatrical window. Nolan also defended his artistic vision in Tenet: “The idea that you’d watch a large-scale studio blockbuster and come out feeling like maybe there are things I didn’t understand that I should go back and take a look at or whatever.”

Adding, “I think that’s kind of fun. And as an audience member, I’ve always enjoyed movies that, if you want to see it a second time, you’re going to see a different movie. You’re going to see different layers in it. … My job as a filmmaker is to make sure that the first time you see the movie, you are entertained and you are gripped and that, you can’t lose sight of.”

While there are no release dates for Nolan’s new Oppenheimer film yet, some sources have claimed that Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders is attached to the project.

