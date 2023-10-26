Christine McVie’s estate sells her shares in Fleetwood Mac









Following her death late last year, Christine McVie’s estate has closed a deal with HarbourView Equity Partners to sell her shares in recorded Fleetwood Mac music.

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac as a session musician in 1968 before officially joining the band in 1970. The keyboardist contributed to the band for almost two decades, penning hits like ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Don’t Stop’, before retiring in 1998.

Now, McVie’s estate has made the decision to sell her stake in Fleetwood Mac’s hits. This includes hits like ‘Songbird’, which McVie lent her vocals to, and classics such as ‘The Chain‘ and ‘Go Your Own Way’.

“She’s iconic,” HarbourView Equity Partners CEO Sherrese Clare Soares began in a statement to Rolling Stone, “Christine wrote those beautiful, melodic pop songs, and it was Christine who really kept them together as Fleetwood Mac’s guiding star.”

He continued: “Being able to participate in the legacy of Fleetwood Mac but also to align with a female rock icon as a female-owned and run firm doesn’t happen every day, it’s special. Christine’s no longer with us, but she was obviously such a major and important force in the world of rock and roll.”

A number of other Fleetwood Mac members have also sold their stakes in the catalogue. Drummer Mick Fleetwood and guitarist Linsdey Buckingham sold theirs in 2021, while frontwoman Stevie Nicks previously sold the majority of her publishing rights in 2020.

Meanwhile, Nicks recently stated there is “no reason” for another Fleetwood Mac reunion following the death of McVie.

“When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her,” Nicks told Vulture. “Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend.”

