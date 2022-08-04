Why Christine McVie initially was "terrified" of Mick Fleetwood









Christine McVie has often been credited as the why Fleetwood Mac managed to stay together during bouts of adversity. Most other bands would have crumbled under such circumstances, but McVie was the glue that kept them together.

Before joining the Mac, McVie was a member of Chicken Shack. She released two albums before leaving in 1970 after marrying John McVie, who asked her to join his band, Fleetwood Mac, and it was the best decision she ever made. Her songwriting quickly helped the band evolve, but initially, she struggled to get on the same page as Mick Fleetwood, who made McVie feel “terrified”.

“They just had tremendous charisma – especially Peter Green – and Jeremy Spencer was such an outrageous little guy onstage,” she said in the book Fleetwood Mac on Fleetwood Mac, about her first impressions of the band. “I used to go and see them when I wasn’t working.”

She added: “Funny guys. Really great and funny guys. Peter Green was a cocky bugger and disarmingly charming. He was the one that really attracted me first. Jeremy Spencer was vulgar and rude but funny.”

McVie instantly found the other group members endearing, but she felt a different energy from Fleetwood. She admitted: “Mick Fleetwood I was terrified of, so tall and thin and imposing. He gave the impression of being quite haughty, but he’s just a puppy really, and I liked John [McVie].”

Although their relationship got off to a stormy start, they soon became close friends, and it’s been the way for the last 50 years. Even when she left the group in 1998, Mick was always someone she stayed close to despite McVie no longer being a member of Fleetwood Mac.

During that time, Fleetwood regularly let McVie know there was always a place for her in the band if he wanted to return. After many years of trying to convince her, she finally came back into the fold in 2014 and hasn’t looked out of the rear view mirror since.

In conversation with Rolling Stone, McVie discussed her barren years and her decision to return home to Mick and the gang: “I just enjoyed having my dogs, living in the country, going for long walks. I just wasn’t interested in playing music at that point. Then the feeling came back. Mick and I have always been in touch, and he said, ‘Do you ever think you’ll come back?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’ Suffice to say that I did decide to return and never regretted it.”

McVie’s experience of Fleetwood is another prime example of never judging a book by its cover, and sometimes those who appear the scariest are the ones gifted with the kindest hearts.

