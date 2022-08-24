Christine and the Queens singer updates pronouns; has “been a man for a year”









The French artist Chris, who is best known for his band Christine and the Queens, had recently revealed details concerning his gender identity and the evolution of his name. The singer’s new album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, will be released under the name Christine and the Queens presents Redcar.

Chris has explained his new name whilst discussing his gender in a three-minute TikTok video. He said, “I’ve been a man for a year now – a little more officially in my family and in my relationship. It is a long process. Redcar, like all my poetry and philosophy, is poetry and philosophy that helps me be successful.”

Chris has just added ‘he/him’ to his online bios. His second album, Chris, explored his new identity. Back in March, he told the New York Times, “My journey with gender has always been tumultuous. It’s raging right now, as I’m just exploring what is beyond this. I kind of want to tear down that system that made us label genders in such a strict way.”

Labels had been a constant source of distress for Chris throughout his life. He discussed as much when he spoke to the BBC about being pansexual back in 2016. He said, “It means that I can fall in love with someone regardless of their gender, regardless of how they define themselves. I don’t really see that as an obstacle, as a definition.”

Chris added: “I’m just trying to escape any labels there cause I can fall in love with a man who defines herself as a woman, for example. I can fall in love with a man that decides she is going to become a woman, and then what does that make me? [Whether] I’m a man or a woman when I’m singing depends on how I feel, and it’s more about the energy I’m giving as a performer and as a dancer.”

The Christine and the Queens present Redcar album Redcar les adorables étoiles is set to be released on September 23rd.