Christine and the Queens working on a new album with Kanye West producer Mike Dean









It’s been revealed that French singer-songwriter Christine and The Queens has been working on a new album with Kanye West’s producer Mike Dean. Now working under the title Redcar, the musician is set to release his latest album Redcar les adorables étoiles’ on November 11th.

In a recent interview for The Guardian, Redcar (born Héloïse Letissier) explained that Dean got in touch back in 2021 and suggested they collaborate. The producer has worked with some of the biggest names in hip hop and pop, including Drake, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Lana del Ray, Madonna, Beyoncé and Kanye West.

Redcar travelled to LA to work with Dean on the album. “He picked out everything that was personal and we worked on that,” Redcar told The Guardian. “He knows how to protect an emotional gesture.” Redcar’s work with Dean will be compiled into an album and released in early 2023.

Redcar made his live debut last month, airing two songs on Jools Holland, lead single ‘je te vois enfin’ and the unreleased track ‘tu sais ce qu’il me faut’. Also in October, Redcar shared ‘la chanson du chevalier’, which appears on Redcar les adorables étoiles. The album was originally set for release on September 28th but had to be pushed back after Redcar suffered an injury during rehearsals.

In that same interview, Redcar spoke of being frustrated with the state of the music industry and society in general. “I don’t know how to rebuild myself because I feel very angry at a lot of things, including society, and how to exist today as an artist,” Redcar began. “I’ve been tempted by retreating, stopping, just releasing the music, not doing any visuals, maybe not performing – and I am a performer, so that means a lot to me.”