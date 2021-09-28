Christine and The Queens cover George Michael's 'Freedom'







Seemingly out of nowhere, Christine and The Queens have made a comeback. They’ve released two new songs under the collective title of the Joseph EP.

The tracks come as a welcome to surprise. Although dropped without warning, they are the French icon’s first piece of new material since her celebrated 2020 EP La Vita Nuova, which, unsurprisingly, was also released out of the blue.

Now, the Joseph EP witnesses Christine covering George Michael’s iconic 1990 hit, ‘Freedom’, as well as 1970’s French track ‘Comme l’oiseau’.

The French singer released the La Vita Nuova EP to widespread acclaim last February and was even accompanied by a short film of the same name. The record itself did what Christine does so well, and placed emotive melodies under the guise of ’80s inspired, off-kilter pop, making it an anthemic experience.

The short film was shot at Paris’ Palais Garnier opera house by Colin Solal Cardo and produced by the likes of Rémy Solomon, Julien Berlan, Elsa Rakotoson and Marie Fioriti, and also featured a role from Caroline Polachek, who featured on the EP.

Since the EP’s release, the artist also shared a remix version. It saw the likes of Logic1000, Populous and A. G. Cook undertake fresh versions of the EP’s title track, the one in which Christine collaborated with Polachek.

In what is clearly a busy time for our favourite French artist, Christine has also shared a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s classic hit ‘I’m On Fire’, which she has also described as “one of my favourite songs”. Additionally, she has also joined forces with French new wave heroes Indochine for ‘3SEX’, the redux of their staple ‘3e sexe’.

Moving into the future, Christine and The Queens, Caroline Polachek and Charli XCX are all said by fans of the trio to be working on an upcoming project. The rumours started to appear after a mysterious new Instagram post from Charli, but nothing is clear cut and it could still be wishful thinking. This is a developing story, so stay tuned.

Listen to Christine and The Queens’ cover of ‘Freedom’ below.

Comments