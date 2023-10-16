Christine and the Queens cancel remaining 2023 tour dates









Christine and the Queens have announced the cancellation of all remaining 2023 tour dates due to illness.

After singer Redcar was taken ill, doctors’ advice led Christine and the Queens to cancel all tour dates he had scheduled for the rest of the year. Ticketholders will be refunded.

The singer has been touring for most of 2023. He took to the stage at Glastonbury over the summer, before spending September in Europe, playing stages across the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark and Norway. In October, Christine and the Queens planned to play a series of dates across the United States and Canada.

Christine and the Queens took to Instagram to explain, “Red (aka Christine and the Queens) was taken ill today and on advice of doctors forced to make the difficult decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2023. The tour was scheduled to resume tonight in Montreal and end in Paris in late November. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

The tour followed the release of Christine and the Queens’ fourth studio album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, earlier this year. Far Out awarded the record 3.5 stars, dubbing it “a glam-rock infused meditation on the divine and the human.”

“PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is consistently divine in theme and sound, a coherent piece of work which Chris rightly dubs ‘a love letter to the world and the heavens that encapsulate the fever of life,'” the review concluded.

Read the full statement from Christine and the Queens below.

