Christina Ricci hates her performance in ‘Casper’









Christina Ricci has opened up about the 1995 film Casper and, looking reflectively at her career, explained why she hates her performance.

During an appearance on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, Ricci discussed the film and admitted that she could no longer watch it because of the deep embarrassment it causes her. Ricci was just 13 when she made the production and believes her performance wasn’t on the same level as her co-stars. The actor recently showed the childhood classic to her eight-year-old son, which brought back unwanted memories for Ricci.

“If you actually watch Casper, I’m terrible in it,” Ricci said. “People get so upset when I say that. Because I’m like, ‘No, it’s a wonderful movie.’ Because it’s a childhood treasure to people. But I am terrible in it.”

She added: “I was 13. There was a lot going on in my life. Everything was very difficult. I was just always annoyed, and I just don’t think I tried very hard, to tell you the truth. Embarrassingly, I have to say, I don’t think I tried as hard as maybe I should have.”

Ricci continued: “Not a lot of commitment. It took me a long time to parent myself into becoming a functional adult.”

Later this year, Ricci will appear in the Addams family series Wednesday on Netflix, which stars Jenna Ortega in the titular role. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán play Morticia and Gomez Addams, with Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and George Burcea as Lurch.

“Jenn is incredible,” Ricci told Variety about her co-star. “It’s such a great modern take on Wednesday. It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it’s then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great. I loved working with Tim [Burton].”