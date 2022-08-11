Christina Ricci “flattered” to be approached by Tim Burton for 'Wednesday'









Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday Addams in the original Addams Family films, breaks silence on being approached by Tim Burton to appear in his upcoming Netflix reboot series, Wednesday.

When the exciting news of Burton’s new Addams Family series was originally announced, fans speculated whether any of the original cast might be considered. However, when Ricci was approached, she claims she was surprised.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, in which she refrained from giving any details about her new role, she explained: “I was really flattered to be asked and to be asked by Tim. It’s nice to be a part of this next iteration of that character. It’s fun to watch and it’s fun to see other people’s takes on things and what they put of themselves into something like that.”

In an earlier interview with Variety at a Yellowjackets fan event, Ricci showed her excitement for the new show, saying it was true to the “heart and soul” of the original.

“It’s super fun. I loved working with Tim [Burton],” she explained. “I worked with Gwendolyn Christie; it was amazing. And Jenna [Ortega, who plays Wednesday] is incredible. I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went, so I knew [what she looked like in character], and I was like, it’s such a great modern take on Wednesday. It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but then it’s incredibly modern, and it’s great.”

The details of Wednesday have thus far been kept mostly under wraps, and it’s uncertain when the show will be gracing our screens. Here’s what we know so far.

Wednesday, helmed by Burton in his television directional debut, will emerge as an eight-part comedy drama series and has been under development since October 2020. The storyline will follow Wednesday Addams throughout her time as a student at Nevermore Academy.

A press release for the show reads: “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body.”

See the official teaser for Wednesday below.