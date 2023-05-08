Christina Applegate retires from on-screen acting due to Multiple Sclerosis









American actor Christina Applegate has retired from on-screen acting due to her battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Applegate is known for her roles in Anchorman and Married With Children, she also recently appeared in the Netflix show Dead to Me alongside Linda Cardellini.

When talking about the Netflix comedy, Applegate mentioned her plans to step away from roles in front of the camera, telling Vanity Fair, “I’m probably not going to work on-camera again, but I’m so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I’ve ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I’ve ever known”. Applegate announced in 2021 that she was diagnosed with the degenerative disease and revealed accommodations needed to be made on set for her condition.

In the same interview, Applegate said how thankful she was to have Cardellini as a scene partner and said it helped to have somebody bounce off during shooting. While she was unsure of her future as on-screen talent, Applegate did leave the door open for future projects in the studio, saying: “This is a progressive disease. I don’t know if I’m going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working”.

Applegate is due to return as Kelly Bundy in an animated version of Married With Children alongside original cast members Katey Sagal, Ed O’Neill and David Faustino.