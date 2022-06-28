Christian Bale says he would play Batman again if Christopher Nolan directs









Christian Bale has said that he would be happy to reprise the role of Batman for the fourth time, but only if Christopher Nolan is in the director’s chair.

In a conversation with ScreenRant, the Oscar-winner revealed that he’s willing to don the Dark Knight’s utility belt for a fourth film as long as Nolan is on board too. Christopher Nolan directed three Batman movies in total: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. The latter two films both grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

On the possibility of returning to the role, Bale said: “No. No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up. Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.” And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that.’”

The actor continued: “I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’ In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

Nolan and Bale’s vision of Batman redefined the comic book movie, bringing a gritty realism to an otherwise bombastic genre. With 2008’s The Dark Knight, the duo delivered what many consider to be the greatest superhero movie ever made. That’s a lot of pressure for Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson, both of whom have taken on the role of Batman since. While Affleck’s interpretation failed to capture the imagination, Pattinson earned acclaim for his performance in The Batman, which grossed $770 million worldwide.

Talking to Variety about The Batman, Bale revealed: “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it. Listen, mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savour films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things.”

