Christian Bale reveals that Kate Bush was cut from 'Thor: Love and Thunder' soundtrack









Christian Bale has revealed that Kate Bush’s music was supposed to be featured in the new Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, but was cut in the final edit.

Discussing the new film with Deadline, Bale said: “Taika [Waititi] and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at. I think he just realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film.”

Bale went on to add: “I would say that the most common thing I was staring at [while preparing for the role] was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come to Daddy.’ But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

The actor also revealed that he had no idea what the Marvel Cinematic Universe was when he took on the role of Gorr in Love and Thunder: “I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth in the title role, Natalie Portman as Jane, Tessa Thompson as Brunhilde and Russell Crow as Zeus. It arrives in theatres worldwide on July 8th.

While Bush’s music won’t feature in the latest instalment, the Thor soundtrack will include the Guns N’ Roses classic ‘Sweet Child O Mine’ and Dio’s ‘Rainbow in the Dark.’ Michael Giacchino has crafted the score. I imagine Waititi is kicking himself for removing Bush from the soundtrack. In recent weeks, her single ‘Running Up That Hill’ has soared to the top of the charts thanks to its inclusion in the latest series of Stranger Things convincing the ‘Wuthering Heights’ singer to give her first interview in years.