Christian Bale says daughter wasn’t impressed with his Taylor Swift scene in 'Amsterdam'









Christian Bale has revealed that his daughter wasn't impressed with his singing alongside Taylor Swift in his upcoming film, Amsterdam.

The British actor will star in David O. Russel’s new comedy film, which also features Swift in a smaller role as she sings alongside Bale and John David Washington towards the start of the film.

In a new interview, Bale recalls when he first heard of his scene singing alongside Swift and Washington. When he excitedly told his family of the scene, his daughter seemed unimpressed.

“That was a real nice surprise, and I actually didn’t tell anybody about that until afterwards,” Bale said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I went to my daughter and said, ‘You know who I sang with today? Taylor Swift.’ And she was like, ‘Wait, what? Why would you be doing that?’”

“It was a very funny scene, actually, because J.D. and myself had been practicing that song a little bit,” Bale continued. “David had us sing it all day long, but then there were moments where I would forget the lyrics.

“So I’d look at J.D., he’d look at me and then he’d forget, too. So I would have to mouth it to him. And then we were going flat. Our pitch was all over the place, but we were like, ‘Yeah, but the feeling is right!’”

Elsewhere, Bale recently revealed that he had to ignore comedian Chris Rock on the set of Amsterdam because he was “too bloody funny”. The Big Short actor said he had to start ignoring the comedian, who received a hefty slap from Will Smith earlier in the year after he started making him laugh on the set of the film, and Bale felt he “couldn’t act” with the distraction.

Amsterdam will hit cinema screens next month, watch the official trailer below.