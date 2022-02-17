Watch Chris Pine star in the new trailer for 'The Contractor'









If you’re a fan of somewhat generic action thrillers, Paramount have just the film for you, releasing the trailer for The Contractor starring Chris Pine, Gillian Jacobs, Kiefer Sutherland and Eddie Marsan. Following Special Forces Sergeant James Harper (Pine) who is involuntarily discharged from the army before being hunted down by a dangerous conspiracy group who want the elite soldier dead.

News of the latest film comes shortly after the surprising announcement that another Star Trek movie is in the works from Paramount, with Chris Pine also taking a lead role alongside the likes of Simon Pegg, Zoe Saldana, John Cho and Zachary Quinto. It’s just the latest announcement for Pine who has an interesting slate of films coming up in the next couple of years including Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and the board game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons.

Watching the trailer for the brand new film and the animated masterpiece The Incredibles comes to mind, with the two films sharing a remarkable amount of narrative similarities. Also following a powerful figure who was stripped of his rank before pursuing a similar line of work with a private organisation, here’s hoping that The Contractor bears even a shard of resemblance to the classic animation in its final product.

Directed by Tarek Saleh, the filmmaker behind Metropia, Tommy and The Nile Hilton Incident, with a script penned by Fighting Tommy Riley writer J.P. Davis, there’s hope that this new action flick could be a surprise hit. Released in cinemas and on digital platforms on April 1st, 2022 in the United States, Paramount are yet to confirm a date for release in the UK.

Check out the trailer for the new film, below.