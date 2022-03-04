Watch Chris Pine in new trailer for 'All The Old Knives'









Chris Pine had a quiet 2021 but he is ready to make a big impact this year through multiple projects that are scheduled to come out. In addition to the highly publicised action film The Contractor, Pine is also set to star in an upcoming psychological thriller called Don’t Worry Darling which is being directed by none other than Olivia Wilde.

Along with the aforementioned projects, Pine will also feature in a new espionage thriller titled All the Old Knives. It is an adaptation of the eponymous novel by acclaimed espionage novelist Olen Steinhauer who is handling the screenplay as well. The film will star other icons such as Laurence Fishburne and Thandiwe Newton alongside Pine.

“A knowledge of human nature is any novelist’s real tool (without it a novelist has no business writing novels), and if used properly it gives verisimilitude to strange planets, a distant past or culture, and the peculiar subculture of espionage,” Steinhauer explained in an interview while citing the example of Ian Fleming’s novels and their relationship with realism.

“Realism isn’t absolutely necessary, but in the case of espionage fiction it’s a huge bonus, and I think most serious spy novelists try hard for it, whether they’ve experienced it personally or not,” Steinhauer added, insisting that a crucial part of the espionage thriller experience is a dedication to research and realism but many famous novels have worked without it.

All the Old Knives is being directed by Janus Metz Pedersen and it will revolve around two spies who are ex-lovers. While the project had been in the works since 2017, it only started gathering momentum in 2020 and is now finally ready for release. It will have a limited stint at select theatres and will be available online via Amazon Prime.

Watch new trailer for All the Old Knives below.