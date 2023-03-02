Chris Pine confirms that Harry Styles did not spit on him during the Venice Film Festival









During the promotion of Olivia Wilde’s second directorial feature, Don’t Worry Darling, last year, the film attracted plenty of media attention for many of the wrong reasons. From Florence Pugh failing to attend the Venice Film Festival press conference to Harry Styles describing the movie as feeling “like a movie,” Don’t Worry Darling’s promotion didn’t get off on the best foot.

Another issue arrived at the Venice Film Festival when a clip of Harry Styles appearing to spit on his co-star Chris Pine surfaced online. Fans and media outlets were quick to speculate why the pop star was spitting on his supposed friend. However, Pine has finally revealed what really happened.

After the clip went viral, Pine’s representative posted a statement which read, “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Although many people were unconvinced, Pine officially explained the interaction in a new interview with Esquire, promoting his newest film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The actor began by watching the clip, which shows Styles leaning over to Pine as he sits down, leaving Pine with a visibly confused look on his face.

However, Pine reassures that “Harry did not spit on me. Harry is a very, very kind guy.” He continued: “It does look, indeed, like Harry spitting on me. He didn’t spit on me. I think what he said is – he leaned down – and he said ‘It’s just words, isn’t it?’. We had this little joke. We’re all jet-lagged, we’re all trying to answer these questions. Sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain gets befuddled and you start speaking gibberish. And we had a joke: ‘It’s just words, man.'”