Chris Hemsworth names his favourite actress of all time









In the manic world of frenetic superhero movies, there are few fictional characters as respected as Thor, the God of thunder. Once creating a formidable trio with Iron-Man and Captain America, played by Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor now runs with entirely different heroes, with the upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder, representing the star’s fourth solo movie.

Featuring the likes of Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel and many more, the brand new superhero flick from director Taika Waititi is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, taking the franchise to cosmic new heights as Thor teams up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to take down a Gorr the God Butcher, played by a prosthetic-laden Bale.

Hemsworth has grown from relative obscurity to become one of the flagbearers of the Marvel movie franchise, only appearing in the Australian soap Home and Away as well as the movie adaptation of Star Trek before he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, he has become a staple of the series, appearing in all the Thor movies alongside the two-part blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

In anticipation of the upcoming release of his latest Thor adventure, Love and Thunder, Hemsworth spoke to WIRED and answered some of the internet’s most-asked questions, including one which read, “Who is Chris Hemsworth’s favourite actress?”.

Responding to the question after some thought, Hemsworth stated, “Cate Blanchett. I worked with her on Ragnarok. It’s pretty hard to go by, you know, being an Australian, a fellow Aussie, someone I’ve looked up to for many, many years and has just been in some of my favourite films”.

Appearing together in the 2017 sequel Thor: Ragnarok, Blanchett played the villain of the movie, Hela, who proves to be a tough adversary for the Marvel hero. Beyond this, Blanchett is better known for roles in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine and the Martin Scorsese movie The Aviator, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, with the actress winning an Academy Award for both performances.

Further exclaiming his appreciation for the actor, Hemsworth adds that she has “played some of the best characters on screen and continues to do it with such grace and integrity, and has a wonderful sense of humour and warmth and is kind and supportive. She’s brilliant”.

Both Chris Hemsworth and Cate Blanchett undoubtedly join the ranks of the most famous Australian actors of all time, rubbing shoulders with other such industry stars as Russell Crowe, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Guy Pearce and Heath Ledger.

See the interview, below.