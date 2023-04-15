Chloë Sevigny on Lars von Trier: “He’s like a Master”









The iconic arthouse actor Chloë Sevigny has called the Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier a “master” twenty years after the release of 2003’s Dogville, in which she stars.

One of von Trier’s most ambitious projects, his 2003 film told the story of a woman on the run from a violent mob who seeks shelter in a small Colorado community. Using a stage-like set, the arthouse parable stars the likes of Nicole Kidman, Paul Bettany, Lauren Bacall, Patricia Clarkson and James Caan.

Speaking about the filmmaker during an interview with IndieWire, Sevigny states: “He’s been one of my favorite filmmakers since I was a kid. Breaking the Waves was really meaningful to me. I saw it countless times in a movie theater, and I just thought he was such a distinct, original voice and approaching filmmaking in such a new and distinct way. He’s just very singular in my mind”.

Continuing in her praise, she explains: “He’s a workhorse. He’s very prolific. He’s like a master. You can’t do that not in a coherent state of mind. That’s also part of his sense of humor. He, unfortunately, likes to provoke in ways that make people really uncomfortable and he has only hurt himself. He would have a Schnapps at lunch but that’s part of the culture there”.

Take a look at Sevigny in the trailer for Dogville below.