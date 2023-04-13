Nicole Kidman discusses her love for Colin Farrell: “I’m very protective of him”









Nicole Kidman has opened up about her respect and admiration for the Irish actor and star of The Banshees of Inisherin, Colin Farrell.

In an article for Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People of 2023’, Kidman explained that she feels “very protective of him”. She explained, “When Colin Farrell and I starred together in the 2017 films The Beguiled and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, I felt like I had found both my knight in shining armour and my partner in crime.”

Kidman continued, “He was very emotionally open with me, and I’m very protective of him. I admire his tenacity, his resilience, and his great sense of humor. He’s got such an Irish kind of sensibility.”

Kidman also praised his acting abilities, describing Farrell as “an actor’s actor”. Detailing further, she added, “He’s not frightened of tone or genre, and he’s very present. Ego is not attached to his performances. You really see that in the longevity of his nearly 30-year-long career.”

Farrell was nominated for ‘Best Actor’ at the Academy Awards following his incredible performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. Kidman said: “It’s lovely to see someone who’s been so resilient and committed and pure finally being lauded for what he does. He also seems to look younger every year.”