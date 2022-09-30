Chloe Grace Moretz criticises "horrific" Family Guy meme









Chloe Grace Moretz has worked with some of the biggest names in the film industry, ranging from Tim Burton to Martin Scorsese. However, her career was deeply impacted by her state of mind after a meme about her body from the hit show Family Guy became viral.

In a recent interview, Moretz revealed that she developed an intense self-loathing due to the Family Guy meme, which compares a cartoonish woman to a picture of her entering a hotel while holding a pizza box. She said: “Then came the onslaught of horrific memes that started getting sent to me about my body. There was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand.”

Although her friends found it funny, Moretz was disturbed by the popularity of the meme, which made her reclusive. During her conversation, the actor claimed that social media platforms are responsible for amplifying body image issues.

Moretz revealed: “Everyone was making fun of my body and I brought it up with someone and they were like, ‘Oh, shut the fuck up, it’s funny.’ And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram.”

She added: “After that, I was kind of sad. It took a layer of something that I used to enjoy, which was getting dressed up and going to a carpet and taking a photo, and made me super self-conscious. And I think that body dysmorphia – which we all deal with in this world – is extrapolated by the issues of social media.”

