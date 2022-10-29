Chloë Grace Moretz discusses why video game adaptations often fail









Chloë Grace Moretz, the actor who has most recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video sci-fi show The Peripheral, has shared her thoughts on why many video game adaptations are often unsuccessful.

Discussing the topic, Moretz told NME that directors tend to forget about their audience: “I think it’s not correct when filmmakers just rely on aesthetic.” Detailing further, she continued: “I think sometimes they’ll get the outfits completely correct, or the set design will be perfect, but what’s interesting about a game is that it really relies on the audience.”

The Kiss Ass star also said: “I feel like a lot of these game adaptations show don’t rely on their audience at all. They just have big set pieces and action sequences. The reason you love games is because you’re choosing your own path, and you want to feel more active.”

The actor has been an avid gamer since she was a young child, claiming that it allowed her to beat her brothers at something. “When we would game, it was the one time where I could equal the playing field and kick the shit out of them a little bit. I got really competitive.”

Despite being just 25, Moretz has an illustrious list of acting credits. Since 2004, the actress has starred in high-profile hits such as 500 Days of Summer, Hugo, Carrie, Dark Shadows and Suspiria. Her next role will be voicing the title character in an upcoming animated movie, Nimona.