Watch a child interview Tame Impala's Kevin Parker









We’ve all seen the excruciatingly awkward interviews with new bands conducted in a shabby green room with a student interviewer. The guitarist and drummer have hit the rider just a touch too soon and giggle along to themselves. At the same time, the singer takes their line of work just a bit too seriously, sunglasses indoors, offering half-arsed, pretentious answers to the interviewer’s earnestly asked questions. Questions as ground-breaking as, “What advice would you give to new bands trying to make it in the industry?” No wonder the whole ordeal seems a little tired.

One way to alleviate these problems? Get a young kid to perform the interview! This is precisely what Kids Interview Bands do (just in case you hadn’t already figured that out from the name). On March 8th, 2013, shortly after the release of Lonerism, Connie from Kids Interview Bands did just that at the Newport Music Hall in Columbus, Ohio. Her guest? Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Adorably dressed in matching red cardigans, Connie asks Parker a genuinely interesting question to get things underway, “Do you ever daydream while you’re on stage?” Surely a question only a mind unworried by what others may think of them, and one equally fascinated by the world of professional music, could ask. The slightly stoned seeming Parker responds: “Yeah, definitely. I’m kind of just staring at things, and sometimes I snap out of it and realise I’ve been singing lyrics for the last minute and I wasn’t even aware of it. You drift off all the time.”

Connie follows up with arguably a more traditional question, “What’s the best food you’ve eaten on this tour?” Parker’s hilarious response is that as there was not much food on the tour bus the previous night, and suddenly stricken by hunger, he had to make do with a sandwich comprised of “just two corn chips and a piece of ham, which was actually delicious.” Good to hear that touring musicians are taking care of their nutrition on the road.

Concerning the first song that Parker ever wrote, he informs Connie that it was a song composed in a band when he was eleven, called ‘Bad Mood’. Unsurprisingly, it was about… being in a bad mood. “I was getting into rock music and the whole attitude thing,” Parker explains with just a shade of evident embarrassment.

Conversation topics then vary from Parker’s favourite dream, telling Connie about lucid dreams and the practice of experiencing them (“they’re always the best because you can fly around and do whatever you want”), to the song that reminds Parker of his childhood (“something by the Beach Boys”), via a challenge to name all the members of the Spice Girls (and his personal favourite).

It’s a very refreshing take on the interview format, removing the awkwardness and disdain of the interviewees and replacing it with the genuine curiosity of a child’s inquisitive mind.

You can watch the interview in full below.