Tame Impala to mark 'Lonerism' 10th anniversary with Desert Daze headline show









Australian rockers Tame Impala have announced that they will be headlining this year’s edition of Desert Daze Festival to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their much-lauded second album Lonerism.

Kevin Parker and the band will perform the 2012 album in its entirety at the California celebration of all things psychedelic, which takes place between September 30th and October 2nd. Remarkably, the festival is also celebrating its tenth year.

In what is a bumper lineup for the event, the other headliners are proto-punk master Iggy Pop and fellow Australians King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. Joining them on the bill are the likes of Sleaford Mods, JPEGMAFIA, Aldous Harding, Sky Ferreira, Aldous Harding and BADBADNOTGOOD.

For this year’s edition of the event, Tame Impala will finally get to make up for their headline set in 2018 that was suddenly aborted. The news made the headlines as a festival staffer appeared on stage just three songs into the band’s set to announce that the show was cancelled due to a violent thunderstorm, urging the audience to be safe and find shelter.

It’s been a busy year for Tame Impala. Over the past couple of weekends and most recently they headlined Primavera Sound in Barcelona. On the opening weekend of the historic Spanish festival, the band covered ‘Last Nite’ by The Stroked as the New York band were forced to cancel their slot due to a member contracting Covid-19.

Performing the 2001 classic as part of their encore, Kevin Parker told the crowd: “Probably never again. It’s just for you guys.”

Elsewhere, the band are also featured on the soundtrack for the new animated film Minions: The Rise Of Gru with ‘Turn Up The Sunshine‘, a collaboration with pop legend Diana Ross, indicating just how far the band have come since they released Lonerism.

.@desertdaze 2022



Tame Impala Fan Presale

Mon June 13 @ 9am – Wed June 15 @ 10pm PThttps://t.co/ZYaxBsTV2u

password = LONERISM pic.twitter.com/72tYGU4iSj — Tame Impala (@tameimpala) June 13, 2022

10 years of Desert Daze. 10 years of Lonerism. One you. Passes on sale 6/16 at 10am PT. Payment plans available at checkout. https://t.co/utQQk4SkH4 pic.twitter.com/JKGb5m4oUG — Desert Daze (@desertdaze) June 13, 2022

