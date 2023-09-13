Cherry Glazerr shares new song ‘Sugar’









American indie rockers Cherry Glazerr have dropped their latest single, ‘Sugar’.

The new track is the band’s most recent preview of their upcoming fourth studio album, I Don’t Want You Anymore. After previous songs like ‘Soft Like A Flower’ and ‘Ready For You’ gave us some hints as to what we can expect, ‘Sugar’ solidifies that band leader Clementine Creevy is creating some of her best music.

“[‘Sugar’ is] one of my favourite songs on the album,” Creevy explained in a statement. “I actually started it with Jonny Pierce from The Drums and he had that sick bassline. We then built everything around it, and he had this idea to do a big ‘I’M YOUR SUGAAAR’ towards the end of the song which gives it this fun kinda dancy lift. It tickles the part of my brain that loves driving really late at night.”

With swampy shoegaze guitar lines and a sludgy drum performance, ‘Sugar’ initially seems like one of the slower and most intense Cherry Glazerr songs. But once the rhythms really kick in, there’s something especially uplifting about the track.

The song also comes with an accompanying music video. “I always imagined a nighttime gritty kind of visual for this song, so Sami (Perez, bassist) and I shot the video with our genius friend Gabe Ross, and he got Emily (Whittemore) to strip for it and Chad ( Damiani) to do his beautiful dancing – ultimately we created this funny, bizzaro night time video, which I think fits the song perfectly,” Creevy explains.

“It’s about feeling used by someone else and you know it’s wrong, but you feel like you can be their little bit of sweetness and that feels kinda good in a twisted way,” she adds.

Check out the video for ‘Sugar’ down below. I Don’t Want You Anymore is set for a September 29th release.