Cherry Glazerr announce new album, ‘I Don’t Want You Anymore’









Los Angeles garage rockers Cherry Glazerr have announced their new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore. The record will be released this Autumn on Friday, September 29th via Secretly Canadian.

The record marks their first full-length release since their third studio album Stuffed & Ready four years ago. Since then, Cherry Glazerr have released a number of singles and featured on a WILLOW album.

The album announcement is accompanied by the release of their lead single, ‘Soft Like a Flower’. The track features weighty guitars and soft vocals, singing of a dangerous devotion to a relationship: “Soon I’ll be your dog, my head out your car, cause I like you killing me”. Creevy described the track as having “a real ‘losing your fucking shit’ kind of vibe”.

The single precedes the release of I Don’t Want You Anymore, which Clementine Creevy dubs some of her “most personal, raw music to date” in a press release.

She stated, “I’ve spent these years taking a hard look at myself, at my relationships, and writing about it. When you’re always leaving, you don’t have a great sense of where your relationships stand, romantic or otherwise. You’re not thinking about the work that goes into maintaining them.”

In a statement, Creevy adds, “I wanted this album to be just heart and soul. Completely exposed. It’s also a little bit about loving the anguish and toxicity that comes with being ruined by another person. Letting go and submitting to them but then catching yourself becoming too much like them.”

I Don’t Want You Anymore is out on Friday, September 29th. Listen to the first single, ‘Soft Like a Flower’ below.