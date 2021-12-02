Chastity Belt return with new single 'Fake'









Chastity Belt - 'Fake' 8.2

American alt-rockers Chastity Belt have returned with the flip side to their recent single ‘Fear’, the dreamy and languid ‘Fake’.

“This song is about not being able to be honest and vulnerable with someone – talking about surface level things in order to avoid real conversations,” vocalist Julia Shapiro explains in a statement. “It started as a poem I wrote when I was camping at Lake Siskiyou in Mt. Shasta, and then I turned it into a song.”

Apart from a one-off 2020 single with Loose Tooth, the ‘Fear / Fake’ single is the band’s first new music since their 2019 self-titled fourth album. Even though they’ve been away, the group’s signature mix of dream pop and indie rock has remained intact. ‘Fear / Fake’ will be released as a limited edition seven inch single this Friday, and hopefully, it’s indicative of more music to come.

If you have even a little bit of coulrophobia, maybe it would be wise for you to steer clear of the video for ‘Fake’, which finds each of the four band members donning their own clown personas. Apparently, the idea originated with director Eleanor Petry, whose previous credits include videos for Anjimile and Jo Passed.

“Making the ‘Fake’ video was a dream come true,” the director says. “I started getting into clowning a few years ago so it just felt so right to clown around Seattle with the CB gals and capture their various clown talents (juggling, blading, etc…). I ended up making the final edits while at a puppet festival in France, which was just perfect, getting rooted on by all the clowns and puppeteers as the video came together.”

Check out the official video for ‘Fake’ down below. The limited-edition ‘Fear / Fake’ seven inch single will be released on December 3rd.