Chartreuse – ‘Morning Ritual’ album review: a polished and perfected opening statement

Chartreuse - 'Morning Ritual' 4

A debut album is a tricky thing. As an artist’s first chance to launch themselves into the world, even if their prior singles or EPs have been a success, nothing makes an opening statement like that first album. It’s a hurdle too many promising new acts stumble at, either rushing into it too soon or trying to go too experimental in a bid to stand out as originals. But in the case of Chartreuse, they’ve landed right in the golden middle ground of a debut that’s at once both bold and accessible on Morning Ritual.

The band have been building towards their debut for quite some time now. Releasing a steady stream of EPs since 2019, exhibiting a stream of their development. From that first EP, Even Free Money Doesn’t Get Me Out Of Bed, the stage was set. Already nailing the unique indie, folk and jazz fusion sound they’re becoming masters of, their early releases caught and captured attention.

But, in a strange way, the magic of Chartreuse seems to lie in their isolation. The Birmingham-based four-piece seem to sit outside of any distinct scene. Making music more intelligent and polished than what dominated their arena in the 2010s, it feels like the band have been allowed to develop in their own realm, focusing only on their interests with no outsider pressure. Produced by their singer, Mike Wagstaff, the album carries all the hallmarks of a passion project. It wasn’t passed between many hands, and it benefits from that.

As the album starts up, cuts like ‘Backstroke’ and title track ‘Morning Ritual’ begin to wade into post-punk waters but remain totally free of the kind of south London scene fatigue that grips a lot of new acts who spiral around the Brixton Windmill wheelhouse and all come out sounding like copy cats.

Instead, Chartreuse are evidently a melting pot of their own invention as the four members toss in an array of influences. The opening track ‘All Seeing All The Time’ merges Radiohead instrumental detailing with a broad melody reminiscent of a ‘sad dad’ indie heartbreaker. Elsewhere, ‘Whippet’ and ‘Never Be Real’ offer up the wails of electric guitar running through delay pedals.

But this melee somehow simply creates a super accessible album. Even while being impressive and adventurous, it never becomes too much or overwhelming, and it never overcrowds the lyrics, which are regularly stunning. Even when listening on the move or as background noise, one-liners cut through. On ‘Switching On Switching Off’, Wagstaff grabs your attention for a passing stab in the heart, singing “searching for answers, back and forth between our mattresses”.

At any point where the band’s vast, cinematic indie might have become too overdone, they predict it and switch it up before any complaints. At once, ‘Agitated’ is suddenly stripped back and sparse, re-centring the listener on the lyrics and revealing a different side of the band. It could be a lost track from The National’s Trouble Will Find Me or a Justin Vernon solo piece, as the sound comes through so mature and self-assured despite being raw.

Similarly, just when Wagstaff’s voice might start to lose your attention, the band switches it up and brings Hattie Wilson to the centre stage on ‘Whippet’. Both of Wilson’s lead tracks, ‘Whippet’ and ‘Are You Looking For Something’, stand out as really special moments, adding a different texture to the album with a luxurious effect. Her angelic vocals could rival any of the greats from the indie realm. The different vocals that dance around each other, coming together for harmonies then splitting for solo spotlight moments, merged with the complex instrumentation, make Morning Ritual dynamic and delicious.

From start to finish, Morning Ritual is a polished album that makes a powerful opening remark for the band. Benefitted by being created solely within their own microcosm, allowing the band alone to make sense of how their varied influences and ideas mix together; it has come out like a shiny, perfect, whole thing. A true statement of intention – Chartreuse are ones to watch.