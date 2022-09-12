Listen to Orlando Weeks and Chartreuse’s calming new collaboration ‘Satellites’









Orlando Weeks, Chartreuse - 'Satellites' 4.5

Orlando Weeks’ collaboration with Chartreuse is the sort of calming one that could quell the frenzy of a commuter crush into a tranquil vestibule of mindful hush. The team-up for ‘Satellites’ is everything you’d expect from a collision by the pair.

Swaying around with serenity, the duo craft a swell of textured simplicity before Weeks lays down a topline melody that does just enough to stop you from sinking entirely into mesmeric reverie and listen to what he has to croon.

It’s a blissful style for which Weeks has become known. As Chartreuse said themselves: “We’ve been big fans of Orlando’s work for many years and were introduced over email a few years back.”

The project then matured into what we are now graced with. “We sent him a piano idea we’d been messing around with that we couldn’t seem to go any further with. He sent back a beautiful voice recording from his laptop microphone of an almost finished song about Satellites,” they explained.

Concluding: “He called us up and told us he was getting a space interstellar feeling, then probably a year or so later he came over and we finished the song off!” It’s a creative cakewalk that shows in the seamless sound itself—the sort you could swim in if you’d only had a light lunch.

There are certain collaborations that you know will work from the off and the result of Weeks teaming up with the stirring Black Country quartet is as breezy as you’d expect. This is a dollop of mindful tranquillity that you’ll no doubt often turn to years to come.

