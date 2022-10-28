Charlotte Gainsbourg names her favourite films of all time









Charlotte Gainsbourg has worked with some of the most prominent figures in the film industry, ranging from Lars von Trier to Gaspar Noé, among many others. In addition to her extensive acting work, Gainsbourg recently branched out as a filmmaker as well.

Last year, she released her documentary Jane by Charlotte, which explored the relationship between Gainsbourg and her mother – the iconic Jane Birkin. The film premiered at the 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

During a conversation with Criterion, Gainsbourg was asked to name the arthouse films that had the biggest impact on her journey into the world of cinema. The actor cited a wide range of important works, including films by pioneers such as Agnès Varda as well as contemporaries like Lars von Trier.

According to Gainsbourg, her favourite film of all time is Charles Laughton’s nightmarish 1955 masterpiece – The Night of the Hunter. She said: “My father showed it to me on his big screen. At the time, it was quite incredible (it was in 1980) to have a… movie theatre at home, so it was quite special. He loved Robert Mitchum, and then it just never left me. I just live with it.”

While talking about the cinema of Luis Buñuel, Gainsbourg added: “Belle de Jour is one of my favourite films. This one is an inspiration [because of], of course, Catherine Deneuve, but the whole atmosphere of the film. The beauty of the film, the weirdness of it and the costumes of it.”

Check out the full list below.

Charlotte Gainsbourg’s favourite films:

The Night of the Hunter – Charles Laughton (1955)

Belle de Jour – Luis Buñuel (1967)

Being John Malkovich – Spike Jonze (1999)

Green for Danger – Sidney Gilliat (1946)

Antichrist – Lars von Trier (2009)

The Agnès Varda Collection

During the segment, Gainsbourg also explained that she had a complicated relationship with Agnès Varda. She commented: “I went through many different relationships with her because she was one of my mother’s best friends. My mother adored her, and rightfully so.”

Before she saw Varda’s films, Gainsbourg was annoyed with the legendary filmmaker because she stayed in her family’s house for a long time while making a documentary about Birkin. However, she fell in love with Varda’s vision when she saw Cléo from 5 to 7 for the first time.

