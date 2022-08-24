Charlie Watts' favourite Rolling Stones song of all time









“The Rolling Stones are truly the greatest rock and roll band in the world and always will be,” Bob Dylan once declared. “The last too,” he added in his glowing appraisal of Charlie Watts and his cohorts. “Everything that came after them: metal, rap, punk, new wave, pop-rock, you name it, you can trace it all back to the Rolling Stones. They were the first and last and no one’s ever done it better.”

That is just about the highest praise that you can ever receive if you’re a rabblerousing rocker. Not that they’ve ever been short of confidence or artistic pride themselves, as Keith Richards once said, “You’ve got the sun, you’ve got the moon, and you’ve got the Rolling Stones.” Apparently, you’ve also got naff, cocky, hackneyed quotes, but we won’t hold that against them too much.

Nevertheless, if there is one star that the swaggering Richards was willing to bow to, it was his beloved tempo-setter, Mr Charlie Watts. As Richards said when he championed ‘Street Fighting Man‘ as the zenith of the band: “Charlie stuck with me on this track. I’m the rhythm player. I’m not a virtuoso soloist or anything like that. To work together with the drummer, that’s my joy. This record, to me, is one of the examples of what can happen when two cats believe in each other.”

Speaking of finding their feet, ‘Satisfaction’ was the first step on the rock ‘n’ roll journey in earnest that Dylan would go on to eulogise. “I chose ‘Satisfaction’,” Watts said when championing the breakthrough 1965 single as his favourite Rolling Stones track. “It was just the first really big record we ever made. It’s an iconic riff. It just sums up the whole period, really.”

Once more, Watts also touched upon the connections between the members that imbue the songs with alchemical energy. “He usually starts the intros,” Watts said of Richards’ staggering start-ups. “And very much when we were in the early period of our existence, monitors were kind of non-existent, so I had to have his amplifier quite close to me, and they weren’t very big amplifiers. With an audience shouting, I needed that to know where the changes came, because you could very rarely hear Mick.”

It’s a mark of Watts and his understanding of the drums that his appraisal focuses mostly on his bandmates. As fellow sticksmith Ringo Starr once said: “You look at Charlie Watts in the Stones and there is nothing really said and he’s an amazing drummer but the drummers tended not to get the writing. The drummer is the driving force but when you have songwriters of that calibre and singers they much prefer to talk about the songs and the writers.” Watts knew this and he became the vital metronome to many a masterpiece.

