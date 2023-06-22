The movie Charlie Hunnam called the “worst professional experience of my life”









Before Jamie Dornan brought the character of Christian Grey to life on the silver screen in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, it was initially Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam who was offered the part. Although the role seemed like a promising opportunity for any actor, Hunnam, who had even accepted the job initially, obviously wasn’t too pleased.

News of Hunnam’s casting in the role of the enigmatic and tortured playboy, Christian Grey, was officially declared during the film’s pre-production stages, fueling fans’ anticipation. However, within a month, the actor had stepped away from the high-profile project. The official reason cited for his departure was scheduling conflicts with Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam’s wildly popular television series at the time.

Nevertheless, it was evident that the experience of leaving the Fifty Shades of Grey project had left an indelible mark on Hunnam. The actor didn’t shy away from expressing his feelings about the situation, candidly describing the ordeal of quitting the film as “the worst professional experience of [his] life”.

The precise reasons for this sentiment have not been officially confirmed, but it’s clear that walking away from such a significant role left a particularly sour taste in the actor’s mouth. It may have stemmed from the frustration of losing a potentially career-altering opportunity due to uncontrollable circumstances or perhaps the intense scrutiny he was subjected to from both the media and fans following his exit.

In hindsight, Hunnam’s decision to withdraw from Fifty Shades of Grey may have been for the best. Despite the franchise turning into a commercial juggernaut worldwide, it also became a major stumbling block for Jamie Dornan, who stepped into Hunnam’s shoes to portray Christian Grey. While Dornan’s performance in the role earned him a significant fan base, it also cast an overshadowing typecast that the actor has been working to shake off.

Despite the commercial success of the Fifty Shades series, critics widely panned it, which inevitably impacted Dornan’s professional reputation. As for director Sam Taylor-Johnson, despite helming a hugely profitable film, she also made it clear that the experience was far from pleasant.

Dornan has since been able to claw his way back into quality cinema, starring in the gritty war thriller Anthropoid and Kenneth Branagh’s hugely popular Belfast. But the saga surrounding Hunnam’s association with Fifty Shades of Grey nevertheless offers insight into the often turbulent dynamics of the film industry. Though Hunnam might recall his experience with the franchise as a low point, it likely shaped his career trajectory and approach to selecting roles, which sees him starring in the huge films that audiences watch today.