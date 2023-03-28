Charles Dance was talked out of auditioning for ‘James Bond’









Actor Charles Dance has revealed that he was talked out of auditioning for the role of James Bond in the 1980s.

Dance, famed for his role as Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, explained in a new interview with the Guardian that he was considering auditioning for James Bond when Roger Moore stepped down after 1985’s A View to a Kill, but his agent convinced him to avoid it.

Responding to the rumour that he turned down the role of Bond, Dance explained: “No, of course I didn’t turn down James Bond! What happened was, my agent called and said: ‘I urge you not to do it. Just think how you’ll feel if you don’t get it. It will kill your career stone-dead.'”

The actor continued: “She was probably right. If I’d got it, I would have probably fucked it up.”

Charles Dance made his feature film debut in the 1981 Bond instalment, For Your Eyes Only, as the henchman, Claus. Then, in 1989 he played the role of series creator Ian Fleming in a biographical movie, Golden Eye.

In other James Bond news, last week, it was revealed that This Country star Daisy May Cooper is in talks with series bosses about playing the role of spy chief ‘M’.