Channing Tatum is planning a remake of Patrick Swayze film 'Ghost'









One of the famous and bizarre additions to Patrick Swayze’s filmography will always be the 1990 movie Ghost. Directed by Jerry Zucker, the strange romantic fantasy starred Swayze as the ghost of a murdered banker who tries to save his girlfriend (Demi Moore) from impending death. Now, Channing Tatum is planning a brand new remake of Ghost.

Ghost incorporated various themes from comedies as well as horror films, resulting in a Frankensteinian framework which doesn’t quite work. Of course, many fans still have a nostalgic attachment to this early ’90s glossy pairing between Moore and Swayze, but is that enough to sustain the legacy of Ghost?

In fact, modern audiences probably can’t even comprehend how it earned five nominations at the Academy Awards – including one for Best Picture. Not just that, Ghost also found unprecedented commercial success and became the highest-grossing film of the year while earning a spot on the list of the most financially successful films of all time.

During a recent conversation with Vanity Fair, Channing Tatum opened up about the possibility of starring in a remake. Tatum, who is also set to star in the new film Magic Mike’s Last Dance, is currently re-evaluating the approach that the makers of Ghost took in 1990.

Since the interview took place at a pottery class, Tatum commented on the remake, where he will probably star as the lead. Opening up to Vanity Fair, Tatum said: “Now I know why they put this in Ghost. This whole process is very, very sexual.”

The actor also emphasised that he wants to bypass some of the problematic discourse generated by Ghost: “We have the rights to Ghost. But we’re going to do something different.” Commenting on the need to rethink the approach, he added: “I think it needs to change a little bit.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.