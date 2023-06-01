Channing Tatum explains how “the movie industry is changing so much”









The name of the game with most visual media has changed due to the constant barrage of new streaming sites. While streaming has expanded people’s access to films, Channing Tatum is looking back on the innovation as a good thing.

As Tatum is winding down after the final instalment in the Magic Mike franchise, he explained how much the film world looks different today, telling Forbes, “The movie industry is just changing so much. It’s a different era now, and it’s just getting crazier with the streamers.” The film was originally designed for HBO Max before Warner Bros decided to release it to theatres.

Tatum also noticed the trend of having a bigger budget for promotional material than production, recalling, “We made Magic Mike 2 for $12million dollars, and they spent $60-$70million dollars to sell it. So, we’re spending exponentially more money to sell a movie than actually make the thing for you. That should be the other way around.”

Since his early days making films, Tatum went on to say that the overwhelming wave of streaming might give people too many options, continuing, “We could be spending the money on the thing that the viewer is actually going to get to see, and now it’s just who can create the most noise to break through the cataclysmic wave of content coming out every single day.”

Aside from his turns in Magic Mike, Tatum will also be starring in upcoming projects like Zoë Kravitz’s Pussy Island alongside Haley Joel Osment and Christian Slater. Tatum is also coming off his latest blockbuster, The Lost City with Sandra Bullock and his short cameo in the action comedy Bullet Train.

There was also a hint that Tatum is going to be starring in a remake of the ’80s classic Ghost, which he says is “really getting somewhere we can really be proud of and really want to go make.” In the midst of other blockbusters, he has also worked on a film called Dog in 2022.

Although streaming services have offered more options to viewers, Tatum is convinced that some of the magic is getting lost. Despite the variety of options, the story should still be integral in Tatum’s eyes. He said: “I do fear a little for the storytelling of it all. I think there will be less good storytelling and a lot more product out there.” As of yet, there has been no word as to when Magic Mike: The Last Dance will be released on streaming services.