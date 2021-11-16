Chadwick Boseman’s 'Black Panther' role T’Challa won’t be recast









As one of the most celebrated members of ‘The Avengers’, Black Panther has long been a fan-favourite character in the Marvel universe thanks to the portrayal of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who tragically passed away in 2020. Due to the popularity of both the actor and the Black Panther character, Marvel has confirmed that the role of T’Challa will not be recast ahead of the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Speaking to The Ringer-verse Podcast, Marvel’s vice-president of development, Nate Moore has cleared up rumours surrounding the character. “I’m being quite honest, you will not see T’Challa in the MCU,” Moore bluntly told the podcast, dispelling all fan theories that the character might make a reappearance.

Of course, with the name of the upcoming film still titled, ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler and Nate Moore did discuss recasting T’Challa, though ultimately decided that they “couldn’t do it”. As Moore continued, “We have to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character,” he said, before adding: “Because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa in the MCU on the screen…is tied to Chadwick’s performance”.

Also starring the likes of Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o and Michaela Coel, the brand new film in the series is highly anticipated as fans await to see how the Black Panther story will continue without the T’Challa. As Nate Moore explains, “The challenge for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is telling a story without T’Challa,” before clarifying that the aim of the new film is to add, “…a level of, I think, catharsis in people coming back to this universe without [Boseman]…because [Boseman] and the universe are one in the same”.

