Chad Stahelski wants Cillian Murphy and Michelle Yeoh for ‘John Wick’ spin-off









Director Chad Stahelski has listed Cillian Murphy as one of the actors he’d like to work with on future John Wick films. Chapter 4 of the Wick franchise appeared to round off the action saga, but Stahelski is already preparing for new spin-offs.

In a recent interview with The Direct, Stahelski was asked to name some of his dream collaborators. “There’s a huge list,” he began, “but just the first thing that came to mindset was Cillian Murphy. I’m a big Peaky Blinders fan. So, you know, I just think Cillian would fit right in.”

The director went on to note, “Colin Farrell is fantastic. Charlize Theron when she did Atomic Blonde, I saw that went, ‘Oh my God, I gotta work with this woman. She’s awesome. I worked with Michelle Yeoh way back on a commercial years ago, and I’ve been dying to work with her ever since. I’m such a huge fan.”

Stahelski also mentioned Birds of Prey star Jurnee Smollett and a host of other genre icons: “There’s a lot, I mean, there are so many great people out there, man. If Robert Downey happened to sit in my chair right here, I’d figure that one out,” Stahelski added. “Peter Dinklage, I was a huge fan of his in Game of Thrones. Sean Bean. Some of those guys I think are magical. I’d die for a chance with any of those people.”

Lionsgate is actively producing two John Wick spin-offs: Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, and The Continental, an event series set for release late this year.