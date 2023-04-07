‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski reflects on working with Lance Reddick









John Wick director Chad Stahelski has reflected on his time working with late actor Lance Reddick, who passed away on March 17th. The actor’s death came just a week before the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4.

“Lance is a beautiful human,” Stahelski told Looper. “He’s a gentleman’s gentleman. He is all of that. But what’s much more interesting is his influence. Lance was one of the first people we ever cast on the first John Wick. He’s one of the first people that we ever pitched this nutty idea to, and he got it. He’s like, ‘I’m all in. I’m Charon. I’m the gatekeeper. I’m on the river Styx. It’s Greek.’ He got it quicker than almost anybody else out there.”

The director continued: “You’ve got to remember, no matter how many second unit gigs or fight jobs or stunt work I’ve done, I’m still new – a first-time director. There’s a lot of things you have to learn that you’re not going to learn until you’re in the seat. It’s so important to get an experienced cast that you can talk to and that you can trust and that you can actually say, ‘Hi Lance. I’m Chad. I’ll be your director. This is my first time. I think I know what I’m doing, but probably not.’ Lance and Ian McShane, every one of these cast members – they’re supposed to be working for me, but they’re like my mentors at the same time.”

Reddick will appear as Charon one last time in the forthcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas in the lead role.