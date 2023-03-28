Chad Stahelski eyes up Jet Li and Jackie Chan for potential ‘John Wick’ sequel









Director Chad Stahelski has a long list of names he would love to work with should there be a John Wick Chapter 5. As of yet, there is no confirmation of any such sequel, but the film’s director at least has some big names in mind should the opportunity arise.

“Keanu and I have a full board of people we’d just love to work with,” he said told ScreenRant. “If you told me Cillian Murphy was going to be in John Wick, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, Cillian Murphy!’ If you told me Jackie Chan or Jet Li or Jason Statham… dream list, you know.”

While Stahelski is excited about the prospect of adding more names to the glowing John Wick cast, he has previously stated that he is unsure whether there will indeed be a fifth film in the mainline franchise. There had been plans to shoot John Wick Chapter 5 back to back with Chapter 4, but scheduling did not allow for that to go ahead.

“I’ve been a part of projects that have done two films together at once and, [at least] for me, I don’t know how to do it,” he added. “Creatively, I don’t know how to get my head around that. I think the greatest part is that, after each John Wick, I took two years off to go live and get better; to travel, to read more, and to get better. I don’t know how to do a movie back-to-back and get better for the second one.”