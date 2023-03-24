Keanu Reeves discusses the possibility of ‘John Wick Chapter 5’









Now that John Wick Chapter 4 is out in cinemas and Keanu Reeves is once again doing what he does best as the Baba Yaga, fans are wondering if he will return to the screen in the future. Will there be a John Wick Chapter 5?

Director Chad Stalheski and Reeves himself have differing views on a prospective sequel. Stahelski told SlashFilm: “I’m always saying, ‘This is my last one, this will never happen again.’ And I’ll say that now: This is my last one. Every time I come back to a Wick, there’s been two or three years in between. That’s a lot of time for a human. You know how many pieces of art or music or museums or locations I’ve gone to in three years? Huge.”

He continued: “I mean, think of what you do in a year. What would you do in three? Don’t you think all that would influence you? I just don’t think I’d be very good jumping right into something. I need a little bit of time to get better. I’ve got to go practice.”

However, Keanu Reeves made a more positive spin on the question. He said: “You have to see how the audience responds to what we did. The only reason we’ve had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it.”

So while Stahelski looks to be in desperate need of a break, Reeves makes it clear that John Wick’s future lies in the audience’s reception of the latest film. John Wick Chapter 5 had been set to be filmed immediately after Chapter 4, but scheduling put paid to that. If Chapter 4 is anything to go by, then it won’t be long until a new film is announced.