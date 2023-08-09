Leandro De Niro Rodriguez: Cause of death revealed for Robert De Niro’s grandson









One month after the tragic news surfaced, a cause of death has been officially announced for Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Hollywood legend Robert De Niro.

Leandro, the 19-year-old grandson of De Niro, was declared deceased on July 2nd. He had made appearances as an actor in the 2018 films A Star is Born and Cabaret Maxime and looked to have a bright future in the industry.

In a statement originally shared with Fox News, De Niro, aged 79, expressed his grief: “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

On Tuesday, August 8th, the New York City chief medical examiner’s office officially disclosed that Leandro’s cause of death was an accidental drug overdose.

According to the official coroner’s report, the aspiring actor died from the combined “toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine”.

Drena, Leandro’s mother and the daughter of De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, had previously conspired that her son had been killed by fentanyl-laced pills. “Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him, so for all these people still fucking around selling and buying this shit, my son is gone forever,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

In July, a 20-year-old woman was arrested as the suspected vendor of the drugs. Her trial is scheduled to begin later in August.

“Leo my darling, I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms,” Drena added in another Instagram post. “The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time. You were kindness, acceptance and love and I can’t believe any of this is real.”

Watch Leandro De Niro act alongside his mother in A Star is Born below.