Cause of death for Leandro De Niro, grandson of Robert De Niro, revealed









The cause of death for Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of Hollywood icon Robert De Niro, has been tragically revealed.

Leandro’s grieving mother, Drena De Niro, shared the news by commenting on her Instagram post. Drena, the eldest daughter of Robert De Niro, explained: “Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.”

Drena further added in the comments section, “So for all these people still fucking around selling and buying this shit, my son is gone forever.”

Rodriguez was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a New York City residence on July 2nd, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the New York Police Department in a conversation with E! News. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leandro had already stepped into the world of acting, appearing alongside his mother in Bradley Cooper’s 2018 musical drama, A Star Is Born. He also portrayed the son of Dave Chappelle’s character George “Noodles” Stone, marking a significant moment in a short but promising acting career.

Robert De Niro shared his grief via a statement issued by his representative at Page Six: “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.

We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”