Cause of death revealed for Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie









A new report citing the musician’s death certificate has revealed the primary cause of death of Christine McVie. The Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and vocalist passed away in November 2022, aged 79. At the time of her death, it was explained that she “passed away peacefully” in hospital “following a short illness”.

It’s since been reported that McVie suffered an ischemic stroke, which according to the Stroke Association, “happens when a blockage cuts off the blood supply to part of your brain, killing brain cells.”

The death certificate also states that McVie had previously been diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin”, which means that doctors had found cancer cells in her body but were unable to determine their origin.

Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to McVie after her death was announced. In a joint statement, the band described her as a “truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. We were so lucky to have a life with her,” they wrote. “Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”