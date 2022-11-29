Catherine Zeta-Jones says she had "the chops" to be James Bond









Iconic Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones has discussed her regret about not becoming the first female star of the James Bond franchise.

Zeta-Jones believes the opportunity is “the one that got away” after producers of the franchise recently revealed they want Daniel Craig’s successor to be a man. Furthermore, Craig said in an interview with the Radio Times last year: “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

Speaking to The Telegraph, Zeta-Jones said: “For many years, I was Bond material. Actually, I used to dream of being a female spy when I was a kid – if I didn’t make it as an actress.” She continued: “Then, later, I had big aspirations [to do both]. And this was before there was even a female Doctor Who.”

Zeta-Jones’ opinion isn’t shared by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who co-wrote No Time To Die. At the film’s premiere, she said: “I think Bond is James Bond…We just need to cook up someone to rival him”.

Additionally, Ana de Armas recently told The Sun: “There’s no need for a female Bond. There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over. This is a novel, and it leads into this world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.”

She continued: “What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way. That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things.”