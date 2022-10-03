The category codes on Netflix to find Halloween gems









Trying to navigate Netflix and its endless reels of titles can sometimes be a little confusing. While we may have little trouble finding the most popular films and programmes, finding those hidden gems can be a difficult task.

Fortunately, if you’re scanning for some horror films or spooky series’ this Halloween, we have a few codes that can help you with the search. Before we reveal the codes you’ll need, here’s a run-through of how the category codes work.

As you’ve probably gathered, Netflix relies mainly on algorithms to recommend what you might enjoy watching. That said, Netflix has a slew of categories it assigns to titles. These category codes number in the thousands to help you scour the streaming platform for different subgenres and niches.

How to use Netflix’s category codes depends on what device you’re on

If you’re on a simple desktop computer, you can click the links below, which will take you directly to the pages. On mobile or TV devices, you’ll need to type in the number seen next to each category below.

Full List of Halloween Netflix Category Codes

This year, Netflix have launched a brand new hub page for Halloween 2022 called ‘Stream and Screams’. The category code is 81612176, or you can access it via the website here.

Netflix have captioned the new Halloween category: “Deadly dangers, spooky strangers and more: A spine-tingling collection made for sharing — and scaring.”

Top Level Horror / Halloween Category Codes

We will begin with some of the most popular codes to prepare you for the horror season. Below is a selection of curated lists from Netflix that gives a broad variation of titles covering multiple genres but all fitting within the Halloween vibe.

Halloween Favorites (mixture of movies and TV shows) – 108663 / 81336575

Family Halloween Treats (Halloween content suited for younger audiences) – 81346195

Halloween Comedies – 81510605

Horror Anime – 10695

Horror Films – 8711

Horror Series – 83059

Teen Screams – 52147

Scary Films – 6057

Sci-Fi Horror – 1694

Zombie Horror Films – 75405

Other Halloween Netflix Category Codes

B-Horror Films – 8195

British Horror Movies – 4991

Campy Horror Movies – 1155

Creature Features – 6895

Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies – 3721

Dark Fantasy Anime – 2691049

Dark Fantasy TV Shows – 81238385

Dark Films – 9280

Dark TV Horror – 83161

Experimental Horror Movies – 2626

Filipino Horror Movies – 2010

Foreign Horror Movies – 8654

German Horror Movies – 4021

Goofy Horror Movies – 4021

High Brow Horror – 3261672

Horror Comedy – 89585

Horror Films Based on Books – 1751

Horror Hidden Gems – 81613739

Horror Reimagined – 81336549

Independent Psychological Horror Movies – 3880

Irreverent Horror Movies – 3642

Modern Horror Classics – 81336552

Monster Movies – 947

Psychological Horror Movies – 4809

Quirky Horror Movies – 729

Revenge Films – 14903

Slasher and Serial Killer Films – 8646

Small Town Scares – 51496215

Steamy Horror Movies – 1358

Supernatural Horror Movies – 42023

Survival Horror – 2939659

This Place is Evil (lots of haunted houses or locations in this category) – 81476889

Vampire Horror Movies – 75804

Werewolf Horror Movies – 75930

Witchcraft & the Dark Arts – 81552046

Zombie Horror Movies – 75405

Zombies, Vampires and Ghouls – 81613745