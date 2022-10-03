The category codes on Netflix to find Halloween gems

Trying to navigate Netflix and its endless reels of titles can sometimes be a little confusing. While we may have little trouble finding the most popular films and programmes, finding those hidden gems can be a difficult task.
Fortunately, if you’re scanning for some horror films or spooky series’ this Halloween, we have a few codes that can help you with the search. Before we reveal the codes you’ll need, here’s a run-through of how the category codes work.
As you’ve probably gathered, Netflix relies mainly on algorithms to recommend what you might enjoy watching. That said, Netflix has a slew of categories it assigns to titles. These category codes number in the thousands to help you scour the streaming platform for different subgenres and niches.
How to use Netflix’s category codes depends on what device you’re on
If you’re on a simple desktop computer, you can click the links below, which will take you directly to the pages. On mobile or TV devices, you’ll need to type in the number seen next to each category below.
Full List of Halloween Netflix Category Codes
This year, Netflix have launched a brand new hub page for Halloween 2022 called ‘Stream and Screams’. The category code is 81612176, or you can access it via the website here.
Netflix have captioned the new Halloween category: “Deadly dangers, spooky strangers and more: A spine-tingling collection made for sharing — and scaring.”
Top Level Horror / Halloween Category Codes
We will begin with some of the most popular codes to prepare you for the horror season. Below is a selection of curated lists from Netflix that gives a broad variation of titles covering multiple genres but all fitting within the Halloween vibe.
- Halloween Favorites (mixture of movies and TV shows) – 108663 / 81336575
- Family Halloween Treats (Halloween content suited for younger audiences) – 81346195
- Halloween Comedies – 81510605
- Horror Anime – 10695
- Horror Films – 8711
- Horror Series – 83059
- Teen Screams – 52147
- Scary Films – 6057
- Sci-Fi Horror – 1694
- Zombie Horror Films – 75405
Other Halloween Netflix Category Codes
- B-Horror Films – 8195
- British Horror Movies – 4991
- Campy Horror Movies – 1155
- Creature Features – 6895
- Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies – 3721
- Dark Fantasy Anime – 2691049
- Dark Fantasy TV Shows – 81238385
- Dark Films – 9280
- Dark TV Horror – 83161
- Experimental Horror Movies – 2626
- Filipino Horror Movies – 2010
- Foreign Horror Movies – 8654
- German Horror Movies – 4021
- Goofy Horror Movies – 4021
- High Brow Horror – 3261672
- Horror Comedy – 89585
- Horror Films Based on Books – 1751
- Horror Hidden Gems – 81613739
- Horror Reimagined – 81336549
- Independent Psychological Horror Movies – 3880
- Irreverent Horror Movies – 3642
- Modern Horror Classics – 81336552
- Monster Movies – 947
- Psychological Horror Movies – 4809
- Quirky Horror Movies – 729
- Revenge Films – 14903
- Slasher and Serial Killer Films – 8646
- Small Town Scares – 51496215
- Steamy Horror Movies – 1358
- Supernatural Horror Movies – 42023
- Survival Horror – 2939659
- This Place is Evil (lots of haunted houses or locations in this category) – 81476889
- Vampire Horror Movies – 75804
- Werewolf Horror Movies – 75930
- Witchcraft & the Dark Arts – 81552046
- Zombie Horror Movies – 75405
- Zombies, Vampires and Ghouls – 81613745