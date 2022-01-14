Cat Power releases new album 'Covers'









American singer-songwriter Cat Power has been busy working on a covers album that was released on the stroke of midnight, January 14th, which provides a beautiful insight into some of her most cherished influences over the years.

Covers arrives following on from of the singles ‘Unhate’ and ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ which were released back in December as a preview for the album.

With the very succinct title of Covers, she gets right down to work with a cover of Frank Ocean’s ‘Bad Religion’ setting the dream-pop precedent from which the album develops throughout the rest of the tracks.

The collection spans a wide area of influence from a heartfelt rendition of Nico’s ‘These Days’ to Billie Holiday’s ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’. The release appears to mark a time of reflection in Power’s career as she appears to pay homage to the giants on whose shoulders she stands. The album marks a new milestone in her career since her former covers album, The Covers Record which contained demure covers of classic rock songs from the likes of The Rolling Stones, David Bowie and The Velvet Underground.

With covers of the likes of Iggy Pop, Lana Del Rey and The Pogues, there really is something for everyone in this colourful celebration of music’s rich past. “Performing covers is a very enjoyable way to do something that feels natural to me when it comes to making music,” Powers explained in a statement back in October after the release of the Frank Ocean cover single.

With tracks originating in different corners of musical tradition, Cat Power’s touch has left the songs in an arrangement that seem so related with each other when given her unique and gentle touch.

Stream Cat Power’s new album, below.