Cat Power announces 2022 tour and shares cover of Dead Man’s Bones track









Sadcore queen Cat Power is set to head out on tour accompanied by a full band in 2022. The dates will see her tour across the length and breadth of North America and to Western Europe supporting her new covers album, the imaginatively titled, Covers. The record is due to hit shelves on January 14th via Domino.

Last month, she released a cover of Frank Ocean’s ‘Bad Religion’ and yesterday (October 1st) she dropped a rendition of the song ‘Pa Pa Power’ by Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling and his friend Zach Shields’ band, Dead Man’s Bones.

“I started playing this solo in 2012 (originally more dissonant and trance-y), when the Occupy Wall street protests were going on,” Cat Power said in a statement. “Occupy was bunkering down and saying, ‘This shit’s fucking fucked up.’ And helping citizens be a voice in their local government. They got a lot of good things done, but the American media killed the movement.”

She continued: “I felt like this song was relative to that. The American media has always penalized any sort of social progressiveness and is always the first to express conservative rhetoric against something that is beneficial to the nation. I’d open with this song on the 2013 China tour. ‘Burn the streets, burn the cars.'”

The album features covers of a range of icons such as Iggy Pop, Bob Seger, the Replacements, Nick Cave, Billie Holiday, and more. Regarding why she chose to undertake these renditions she said: “Performing covers is a very enjoyable way to do something that feels natural to me when it comes to making music.”

Covers tracklist:

1. ‘Bad Religion’ – Frank Ocean

2. ‘Unhate’ – Cat Power – Chan Marshall

3. ‘Pa Pa Power’ – Dead Man’s Bones

4. ‘A Pair Of Brown Eyes’ – The Pogues

5. ‘Against the Wind’ – Bob Seger

6. ‘Endless Sea’ – Iggy Pop

7. ‘These Days’ – Jackson Browne

8. ‘It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels’ – Kitty Wells

9. ‘I Had A Dream Joe’ – Nick Cave

10. ‘Here Comes A Regular’ – The Replacements

11. ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ – Billie Holiday