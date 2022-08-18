Cass McCombs showcases precision and versatility with ‘Heartmind’









Cass McCombs - 'Heartmind' 4

Cass McCombs is an artist that has always eluded definition. Many of his albums have revolved around folk rock, though McCombs has persistently embellished them with his brand of psychedelia influenced by the many branches of international music.

With his new album Heartmind, McCombs further showcases his versatility as a musician, something he has been doing since the arrival of his debut album, A, in 2003. Heartmind delivers a contrast that never lets us get comfortable with just one style whilst simultaneously comforting us on a journey through McCombs’ recent experiences.

The album opens up with ‘Music Is Blue’, a somewhat post-punky number that sounds reminiscent of Ought, only with the patient reverent vocals that we have come to expect from someone like McCombs. This opener leads us to believe that what will come next will follow suit.

However, from there, the album shifts into an amorphous amalgamation of a record. Up next is the lead single ‘Karaoke’, arguably the most pop-oriented effort, which is an upbeat juxtaposition between the high energy of the composition and themes of loss, confusion and the nature of reality expressed through the lyrics.

‘Unproud Warrior’ recalls the finest moments of Van Morrison‘s Common One, Veedon Fleece, and Astral Weeks. It’s a jazzy, bluesy number that constantly shifts us around the McCombs’ psyche as he dealt with the passing of a dear friend back in 2017.

McCombs had suffered tragedy over the past few years, and he wistfully commented on the thematic nature of the album: “I made this album as a way to handle the loss of some close friends. Their memories guided me throughout, and hopefully, they live through the music. Strange to realise, it wasn’t them who were lost; it was me”.

In the second half of Heartmind, the shifting nature of the record does not let up. We’re thrown straight into the almost Eastern-sounding ‘Krakatau’. It’s a track that grooves along with well-handled percussion and delicate guitar lines.

‘A Blue, Blue Band’ is reminiscent of McCombs’ contemporary folk songwriter, Ryley Walker, with a delicious complimentary fiddle section to boot. The album closer is where the record takes its name from. ‘Heartmind’ is an epic eight-minute underwater psychedelic journey, which patiently builds with an instrumental section comprised of just about every instrument you can possibly conceive.

Heartmind is a beautiful record that will sit comfortably amongst some of McCombs’ best. It showcases his versatility as a musician, intrigues audiences as to what direction he will go in next, and creates anticipation for his upcoming live shows.

The album was recorded across multiple sessions in Brooklyn, New York City and Burbank, California. It was mixed by Rob Schnapf, who produced McCombs’ Mangy Love album.

Heartmind comes out on August 19th and is available on all the major streaming platforms, while the vinyl version of the record will arrive on September 23rd. McCombs will be touring in the UK and Europe in September and October of this year.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.