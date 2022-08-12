‘Carter’ director explains Netflix film’s 20-minute opening one-take scene









Carter director and writer Jung Byung-gil has explained the reason for the film’s opening scene, which consists of a 20-minute one-take fight shot.

The film premiered on August 5th and starts with an epic single take that sees Agent Carter (Joo Won) get embroiled in a bloody fistfight while almost nude in a bathhouse. Interestingly, Jung has explained to The Korea Times in a recent interview the opening wasn’t planned by the original script, and it was only because they knew it would be released on a streaming platform.

“The film’s initial script had a different opener. As Carter is not a film for theatrical release, I wanted to capture the eyes of viewers with stronger visual images from the start,” Jung explained.

Detiling further, he added: “People would watch this show via smartphones or laptops. I wanted to give them a far more powerful impression from the beginning to stay tuned.”

Carter, now available on Netflix, follows Agent Carter, who wakes up two months into a deadly pandemic originating from the DMZ that has caused carnage in North Korea and the United States. Throughout the filming process, Jung kept in mind it would be watched in people’s homes rather than in cinemas.

“Each viewer has different levels of speakers. Some watch content through TVs, smartphones or laptops. So I made the film able to be heard similarly on every occasion,” Jung continued. “If this film has audio for a theatre release, people would have had to control the volume scene after scene because it’s too loud for a laptop or a phone.”