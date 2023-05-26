‘Carrie’ actor Samantha Weinstein dies aged 28









The actor Samantha Weinstein has passed away at the age of 28.

Weinstein was mostly known for her performance in the 2013 remake of Stephen King’s horror novel Carrie, in which Chloë Grace Moretz starred in the lead role. Weinstein died at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto on May 14th.

She was diagnosed with a rare case of ovarian cancer in 2021, and her family recently announced her passing through a statement released on her Instagram account. The post featured pictures of the actor set against a background of heavenly imagery.

The family wrote, “After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet-setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure.”

Last year, knowing that she was unwell, Weinstein married her partner Michael Knutson and set out on a honeymoon to Japan just last month. Weinstein’s father, David, made a statement to the Canadian Press earlier this week, saying, “Sam was actually a living embodiment of a sunbeam. She was so full of positive energy, anyone who ever met her would say that she just lit up every room she walked into.”

See the full statement below.

See more