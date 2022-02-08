Caroline Spence and The National's Matt Berninger team up for swooning piece 'I Know You Know Me'









Caroline Spence feat. Matt Berninger - 'I Know You Know Me' 7.1

Nashville’s Caroline Spence has collaborated with Matt Berninger of The National for the haunting new single, ‘I Know You know Me’, an atmospheric piece that fuses folk with swooning electronic textures.

The new single is Spence’s latest offering since 2019’s Mint Condition, and it will be included on her upcoming fifth album, which is slated to be released later this year. The instrumentation of the new track is stunning, and given the glacial strings, you’d be forgiven for thinking Spence had worked with Philip Glass or Jonny Greenwood.

“I’m still beside myself that Matt agreed to be a part of this song,” Spence said. “I recorded my own solo version for my upcoming record, but always saw potential for it as a duet. Matt’s voice brought a new depth to the narrative and the sonic palette of this song.”

“‘I Know You Know Me’ is a song about the complex beauty of being truly known by someone, especially during times when you are feeling lost,” she explained. “We all have times when we want to hide away, and it is a powerful thing to have someone who won’t let you forget yourself. That’s where this song came from”.

In what is set to be a busy year for Spence, she is set to hit the road in mid-March. You can purchase tickets for her tour here.

It has also been a busy period for Matt Berninger, as The National’s most recent offering, ‘Somebody Desperate’, will feature in the end credits of the new Peter Dinklage film, Cyrano. Additionally, The National have got an exciting year coming up. They’re booked to play a string of summer festivals such as All Points East, Primavera Sound and Rock In Rio Lisboa.

Stream the new song, below.